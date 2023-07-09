Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.21.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

MU stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.82. The company has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.