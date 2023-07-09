Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) and Vanquis Banking Group (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Head to Head Comparison

Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Free Report) and Vanquis Banking Group (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Mill City Ventures III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of Vanquis Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Mill City Ventures III shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Mill City Ventures III alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mill City Ventures III and Vanquis Banking Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mill City Ventures III $4.20 million 3.12 $110,000.00 N/A N/A Vanquis Banking Group N/A N/A N/A $1.12 2.38

Profitability

Mill City Ventures III has higher revenue and earnings than Vanquis Banking Group.

This table compares Mill City Ventures III and Vanquis Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mill City Ventures III -25.18% -4.80% -4.26% Vanquis Banking Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mill City Ventures III and Vanquis Banking Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mill City Ventures III 0 0 0 0 N/A Vanquis Banking Group 1 1 1 0 2.00

Vanquis Banking Group has a consensus price target of $310.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11,554.14%. Given Vanquis Banking Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vanquis Banking Group is more favorable than Mill City Ventures III.

Summary

Vanquis Banking Group beats Mill City Ventures III on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mill City Ventures III

(Free Report)

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies. The firm also advises its portfolio companies with regard to finance and operations. It was formerly known as Poker Magic, Inc. Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. was founded in January, 2006 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

About Vanquis Banking Group

(Free Report)

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles. The company was formerly known as Provident Financial plc and changed its name to Vanquis Banking Group plc in March 2023. Vanquis Banking Group plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Mill City Ventures III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mill City Ventures III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.