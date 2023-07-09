Moatable (NYSE:RENN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moatable (NYSE:RENN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Moatable has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $33.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68.

Moatable (NYSE:RENN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter.

In other Moatable news, major shareholder Group Corp. Softbank sold 152,870,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total value of $4,586,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,388,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 38.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RENN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moatable by 1,034.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Moatable by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 322,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 131,926 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Moatable by 37,033.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Moatable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Moatable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the United States and internationally. The company develops Chime, an all-in-one real estate sales acceleration and client lifecycle management platform that combines IDX websites, lead generation, marketing automation, advanced lead management, and powerful AI to capture and convert leads into new business; and Trucker Path, a driver-centric online transportation management platform to trip planning companion for truck drivers.

