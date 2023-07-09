Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Friday, March 24th.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance
Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.94. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Moleculin Biotech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.