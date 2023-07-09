Mondi (LON:MNDI) Earns Top Pick Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their top pick rating on shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MNDI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($21.32) target price on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mondi to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,606 ($20.38) to GBX 1,355 ($17.20) in a research note on Thursday.

LON MNDI opened at GBX 1,214.50 ($15.41) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,253.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,349.47. The stock has a market cap of £5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.59, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.78. Mondi has a twelve month low of GBX 1,173.59 ($14.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,719 ($21.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

