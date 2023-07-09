Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mondi from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Mondi Price Performance

Shares of MONDY stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Mondi has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $41.56.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Further Reading

