MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells $20,353,500.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.07, for a total value of $20,353,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,775,860.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Dev Ittycheria sold 4,226 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $1,719,094.54.

On Thursday, June 1st, Dev Ittycheria sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.32, for a total value of $5,746,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $388.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.22 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $418.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $329.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDB. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. Capital One Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.30.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

