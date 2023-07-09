Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $238.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $220.50 and a one year high of $259.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.39.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

