Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.6 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $173.70 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

