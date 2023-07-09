Montecito Bank & Trust Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $109.57 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

