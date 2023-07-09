Montecito Bank & Trust Has $423,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,013,000 after purchasing an additional 700,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $91.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.26 and a 200-day moving average of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,954,783. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Profile



Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

