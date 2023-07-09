Montecito Bank & Trust Lowers Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,179,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $528,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Zoetis by 1.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 9.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoetis Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

ZTS stock opened at $167.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.96. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $187.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.