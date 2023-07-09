Montecito Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

NYSE:CARR opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $50.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.38.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.