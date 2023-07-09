Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 1,902 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,820,000 after purchasing an additional 210,054 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,770,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,619 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Argus cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

USB stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

