Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Southern were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,004,000 after buying an additional 584,893 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,078,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,779,000 after acquiring an additional 140,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Southern by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,795,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,104,000 after acquiring an additional 66,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $435,979,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 27,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,059,966.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,898.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $70.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

