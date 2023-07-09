Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $179.76 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $154.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

