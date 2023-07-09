Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 236 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 51,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 169,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,825,000 after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $147.41 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $155.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average is $140.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

