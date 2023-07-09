Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 255 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of META stock opened at $290.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.89. The stock has a market cap of $744.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $298.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,930 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

