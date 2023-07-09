Montecito Bank & Trust Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $163.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.16. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.08 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 60.50%.

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,663 shares of company stock worth $9,149,913. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.70.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

