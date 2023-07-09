Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,872 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

