Morgan Stanley Boosts United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Price Target to GBX 1,220

United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,040 ($13.20) to GBX 1,220 ($15.48) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Utilities Group Stock Down 1.6 %

LON UU opened at GBX 931.60 ($11.82) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3,105.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.47. United Utilities Group has a one year low of GBX 813.20 ($10.32) and a one year high of GBX 1,152.50 ($14.63). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,035.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,042.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a GBX 30.34 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $15.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15,333.33%.

Insider Transactions at United Utilities Group

About United Utilities Group

In other news, insider Phil Aspin sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,036 ($13.15), for a total value of £22,522.64 ($28,585.66). 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Free Report)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.