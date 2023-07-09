Morgan Stanley Cuts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $170.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $172.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.19.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JBHT opened at $179.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $156.28 and a 1 year high of $200.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,834,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,341,000 after purchasing an additional 69,566 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,163,000 after purchasing an additional 38,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,581,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after purchasing an additional 221,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.