Morgan Stanley Raises Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $33.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $227.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.