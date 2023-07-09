Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Mueller Industries Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:MLI opened at $84.51 on Friday. Mueller Industries has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $87.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12.
Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $971.19 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity at Mueller Industries
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Industries
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,606,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,510,000 after purchasing an additional 116,393 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,701,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,999,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,900,000 after acquiring an additional 83,396 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Mueller Industries
Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mueller Industries
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.