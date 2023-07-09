Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

NYSE:MLI opened at $84.51 on Friday. Mueller Industries has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $87.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $971.19 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $1,099,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,283,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,981. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,606,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,510,000 after purchasing an additional 116,393 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,701,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,999,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,900,000 after acquiring an additional 83,396 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

