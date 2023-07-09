NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) and Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Head to Head Analysis

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Free Report) and Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.5% of NaaS Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Leslie’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NaaS Technology and Leslie’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $13.46 million 88.22 -$817.34 million N/A N/A Leslie’s $1.56 billion 1.13 $159.03 million $0.65 14.72

Analyst Recommendations

Leslie’s has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

This is a summary of current ratings for NaaS Technology and Leslie’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Leslie’s 0 6 1 0 2.14

Leslie’s has a consensus target price of $14.14, suggesting a potential upside of 47.78%. Given Leslie’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Leslie’s is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Profitability

This table compares NaaS Technology and Leslie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A Leslie’s 7.65% -54.83% 11.51%

Risk & Volatility

NaaS Technology has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leslie’s has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leslie’s beats NaaS Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management. It also provides offline EV charging solutions comprising site selection, hardware procurement, engineering, procurement, and construction, station maintenance, energy storage, and customer support services. In addition, the company offers electricity procurement services to charging stations, as well as other amenities and ancillary services, such as vending machines, massage chairs, and car wash tunnels. It serves charger manufacturers, EV OEMS, and end-users. The company is headquartered in Huzhou, China.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment. The company also sells its products through e-commerce websites and third-party marketplaces. It serves the residential, professional, and commercial consumers. Leslie's, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

