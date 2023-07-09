National Bankshares Cuts TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target to C$12.50

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital cut TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. CSFB raised TransAlta Renewables from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.00.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$11.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$10.63 and a 1 year high of C$18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$134.80 million. TransAlta Renewables had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7003155 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 324.14%.

About TransAlta Renewables

(Free Report)

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.