Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT Raised to $19.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.
NAVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.
Navient Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NAVI opened at $18.24 on Friday. Navient has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a current ratio of 10.99 and a quick ratio of 10.99.
Institutional Trading of Navient
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sherborne Investors Management LP acquired a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,452,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Navient by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 129,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,043,000 after purchasing an additional 67,721 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,003,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 114,149 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Navient Company Profile
Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.
