Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company's stock.

NM opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. Navios Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 million, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 97.48%. The business had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Navios Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 83.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 412,836 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 155.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 68,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth $109,000. 12.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

