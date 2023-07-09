Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Navios Maritime Price Performance
NM opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. Navios Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 million, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 97.48%. The business had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter.
About Navios Maritime
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.
