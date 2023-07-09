NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Receives $18.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NGMS shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of NeoGames from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

NGMS opened at $26.63 on Thursday. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $909.15 million, a P/E ratio of -39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.27.

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.17. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 226.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 53,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth about $1,296,000.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

