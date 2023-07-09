New Tripoli Bancorp (OTC:NTBP) Trading Down 14.1%

New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NTBP – Free Report)’s share price fell 14.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1,200.00 and last traded at $1,202.00. 30 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 91 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,400.00.

New Tripoli Bancorp Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,451.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,510.15.

New Tripoli Bancorp Company Profile

New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New Tripoli Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home, auto, recreational vehicle, term, commercial mortgage, and interest-only demand loans, as well as commercial credit lines and debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

