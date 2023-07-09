New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NYCB. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.04.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

NYCB stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.85%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

