New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.04.
New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance
NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.
New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.85%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $923,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,035,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $887,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
New York Community Bancorp Company Profile
New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
