Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 11,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 177.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

