NEXE Innovations (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Stock Price Up 13%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Free Report)’s share price rose 13% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 14,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 15,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

NEXE Innovations Stock Up 13.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile

NEXE Innovations Inc manufactures and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

