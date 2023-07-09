Next 15 Group’s (NFG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.40) target price on the stock.

Next 15 Group Stock Performance

NFG opened at GBX 640 ($8.12) on Thursday. Next 15 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 636.80 ($8.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 859 ($10.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £635.46 million, a P/E ratio of 32,000.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 757.50.

Next 15 Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Next 15 Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75,000.00%.

About Next 15 Group

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

