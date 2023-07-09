NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $128,490,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,002,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE opened at $72.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

