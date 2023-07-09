Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Nintendo will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nintendo during the first quarter valued at $424,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 42.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,329,000 after buying an additional 377,365 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 372.1% in the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 99,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 78,580 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

