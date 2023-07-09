Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.
Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Nintendo will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
