NiSource (NYSE:NI) PT Lowered to $30.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $31.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s current price.

NI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Down 0.8 %

NI stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56. NiSource has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $31.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NiSource by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.