Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Northern Technologies International Trading Down 1.4 %

Northern Technologies International stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $18.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sarah E. Kemp acquired 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $29,997.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,403.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 32.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

