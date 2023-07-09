Northstar Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.22 and its 200 day moving average is $105.04. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,472,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

