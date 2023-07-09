OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Guggenheim

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Guggenheim from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in OGE Energy by 27.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 202,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in OGE Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in OGE Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

