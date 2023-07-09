Opawica Explorations (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Trading Down 14.5%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Opawica Explorations Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

