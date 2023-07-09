OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Price Target Raised to $17.00

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OPENLANE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

OPENLANE Stock Performance

KAR stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. OPENLANE has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPENLANE

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.47 million. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OPENLANE will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,653,000 after acquiring an additional 899,311 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,776,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPENLANE in the first quarter valued at about $13,098,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 4,281.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 565,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 552,300 shares in the last quarter.

OPENLANE Company Profile

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.