OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OPK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

OPK stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.81. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary J. Nabel bought 187,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $339,570.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 263,079 shares in the company, valued at $476,172.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,072,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,088,000 after buying an additional 346,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after buying an additional 10,014,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,410,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after buying an additional 423,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

