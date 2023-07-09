Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Oragenics Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of OGEN stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $24.00.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
