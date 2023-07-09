OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.09. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $154.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 249.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

