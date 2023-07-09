Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Orion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Orion Group Price Performance

ORN stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.81. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.47 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

(Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

