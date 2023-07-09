Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.65

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $2.93. Orion Group shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 45,134 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.47 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Orion Group by 84.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

(Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.