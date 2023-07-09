Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Trading Up 2.5 %

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Orthofix Medical news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $73,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,189. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $82,973.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,779,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,562 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $578,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 254,534 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,877 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

