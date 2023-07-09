OSB Group (LON:OSB) Given Buy Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 800 ($10.15) price objective on the stock.

OSB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.52) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 758 ($9.62) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of OSB Group from GBX 750 ($9.52) to GBX 800 ($10.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSB Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 777 ($9.86).

OSB Group Price Performance

OSB opened at GBX 335 ($4.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.22 and a beta of 1.35. OSB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 327.60 ($4.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 599 ($7.60). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 495.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 505.65.

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

